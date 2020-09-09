History café, a place letting you embark back in time

TEHRAN – Embarking on a historical journey is when you step into a nostalgic yard with a goldfish pond and potted flowers adjacent to an old brick building with colorful stained glass; inside the building, each part displays a historical item, from the headlines of old newspapers that covers one side of the wall, to the signatures of famous people, and 100-year-old banknotes. The owner of this café is a historian.

“Online History Café” was opened by “Hossein Dehbashi”, a historian and documentarian, who is remembered for its controversial videos and conversations about the contemporary history of Iran.

Dehbashi was born on June 17, 1971. He received his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Tehran and industrial management from the Islamic Azad University.

He then got his master's degree in media from the SOAS University of London. He was a Ph.D. student in Public Diplomacy at Georgetown University.

From documentation to history

I started my first cultural activity with Ravayat-e Fath (literally meaning The Chronicles of Victory, was a war documentary television series directed by Morteza Avini and filmed on the front lines of the Iran–Iraq War of the 1980s), Dehbashi told the Tehran Times.

Despite my family being active in the industrial sector, my involvement in cultural activities at a young age led to working crisis journalism; years later, I gradually shifted to international journalism and documentary production, he stated.

Dehbashi further highlighted that my first experience of film making began with “Afghanistan, Days of Fall” documentary, adding, I also among the few men who were working to set up Al-Manar, a Lebanese satellite television station.

“At the end of the war, I came to the conclusion that my goal is to fight against oblivion, he said, adding, the most notable lesson the history could teach us is narrating the weaknesses or successes in the past and how not to run through them in future, and this approach was the idea behind producing the largest project in the contemporary history of Iran in the world.”

The detailed collection of the Iranian Oral History Project has been prepared and published both as a documentary film and as a collection of books of which four volumes have been published so far, but Dehbashi has published the whole collection with his own capital, that is now showcased in the café.

In this series, Dehbashi has interviewed for the first time 48 individuals who played major roles in or were eyewitnesses to important political events in Iran from the 1920s to the 1980s.

In 2016, he produced the second Iranian Oral History Project which held talks with the officials of the Islamic Republic.

“To document, a background of the subject must be stated, and sometimes a brief background is not appropriate and requires historical studies, that was when I realized that my goal is not to publish documents, but to collect them, and to prevent them from being lost and forgotten,” he highlighted.

History is like a treasure map that shows you which paths have led to failure in the past and which have led to success so that we will not make bigger mistakes, he said.

History should be told to ordinary people, not just to historians

Wherever you look, you see a part of the history, a wall is filled with historical black-and-white photographs, from photographs of important historical monuments such as the Dar al-Fonun School to photographs of influential figures in contemporary Iranian history such as Mossadegh.

The other wall is full of Iranian newspaper headlines during the past 150 years, the most important news that once obsessed numerous minds and now are not being paid attention to.

Among the headlines, there is a board that has been written a verse of Hafiz in Nasta'liq script.

Another wall is dedicated to the headlines of English newspapers and narrates important events in the history of the world. A signature board is also displayed on a wall which includes the signatures of people who wrote him a memorial note and the signatures of famous authors, thinkers, and political figures that he has requested from museums around the world, such as “Napoleon Bonaparte” or “Simone de Beauvoir”.

The wall covered with headlines of English newspapers of the world

Part of the board displaying famous people's signatures

A collection of old colorful banknotes also catches your eye, that next to it is a library that is accommodated numerous books that will be lent to the customers in the near future. More interestingly, it is host to the most complete television archive of Iran before the revolution.

The café is not only a recreational place but also a hall to hold several programs and narratives of history for the people; like every night a story from contemporary history is told in the café.

But during Muharram, a special program was held in the History Café from the first night of Muharram to Ashura, and every night it reviewed one of the famous historical books about Ashura. These discussions were handled by an expert.

“The idea behind the History Café was that history should be told to ordinary people, not just to scholars and historians. With the aim that people who have little interest in history can choose the right path of life with historical narratives.

However, it is undeniable that the café is a way income generation for more historical projects,” Dehbashi says with a smile on his face.

The menu of History Café, unlike the new cafés, is so simple, instead, is nostalgic like everything in the café.

FB/MG