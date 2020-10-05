Iran Oil Show 2020 postponed as Covid-19 red flags rise again

TEHRAN - The 25th edition of Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2020) which was due to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during October 12-15, is going to be postponed as the coronavirus outbreak grows once again in the capital Tehran.

According to an Oil Ministry statement published by Shana news agency, due to the special conditions caused by the growth of the Covid-19 cases in the country, this year’s exhibition that was going to be held under restrict health and safety protocols will be held at another time which will be announced later.

The organizers of the exhibition had previously announced that only senior managers of the government sector, managers of the private and cooperative sectors, distinguished professors, and students of the country's universities, political officials, and guests of exhibitors and specialized professional associations will be allowed to visit and participate.

Iran Oil Show is among the most significant oil and gas events in the world in terms of the number of participants and its diversity.

EF/MA