Isfahan issues 817 permits for industrial units establishment since March 20

TEHRAN- The head of Isfahan Province’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department announced that permits for the establishment of 817 industrial units in the province have been issued since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

Iraj Movafaq said that these units will create jobs for 21,987 persons.

According to the latest data released by Iran’s Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), 18,766 permits have been issued for establishing new industrial units in the country, which mark a 47-percent increase year on year.

As previously announced by the ministry, the issuance of permits for setting up industrial units in the country increased 16 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

Most of the issued permits were related to the food industries; and Semnan, Qom, and Khorasan Razavi were the provinces receiving the highest number of permits.

Last month, the previous head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) announced that 670 idle industrial units had been revived throughout the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year.

Mohsen Salehinia, who was appointed as the new head of Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) on Sunday, said: "Despite all the limitations, we are currently witnessing an increase in production in some units, for example, those active in the field of home appliances; also, according to the plans made and by solving the problems in the way of the production and industrial units, we will realize the motto of “Surge in Production” by the end of this year.”

Strengthening domestic production to achieve self-reliance is the most important program that Iran is following up in its industry sector in a bid to nullify the effects of the U.S. sanctions on its economy.

To this end, the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20) has been named the year of “Surge in Production”, and all governmental bodies as well as the private sector are moving in line with the materialization of this motto.

