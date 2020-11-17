Winners of Sacred Defense Book of the Year awards honored 

TEHRAN – Winners of the 18th edition of Iran’s Annual Sacred Defense Book of the Year awards in various categories were announced on Monday at the Sacred Defense Garden Museum in Tehran.

The awards are presented by the Foundation for the Preservation and Publication of Sacred Defense Works and Values to honor the latest offerings on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war and its relevant issues.

“Mirage of Freedom” was awarded in the Domestic Plots Section. In this book, Maryam Sanjabi, a former member of the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), reveals how the terrorist group lures youths into joining the organization by empty promises.

In the Story Section, “Man Washing”, a short story collection by Nosratollah Mahmudzadeh won the award. The characters of the stories in the collection are mostly the survivors of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war who are currently suffering from the pressures of the false structure of life in postwar Iran.

“Where Is Abu Ali?”, a biography of Morteza Atai, an Iranian soldier, also known as Abu Ali, who was martyred in the war against ISIS in Syria, was honored in the Defenders of the Holy Shrine Section. The information for “Where Is Abu Ali?” was compiled by Mohammad-Mehdi Rahimi, and Navid Noruzi is the writer of the book.

The warriors who fought against Daesh are called “the defenders of the holy shrine” in Iran due to the fact that Damascus is home to the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (SA), daughter of Imam Ali (AS).

“Fiction and the Iran War”, a book by Mehdi Saeidi and “We vs. Us” by Sajjadeh Taqizadeh shared the award in the Literary, Cultural and Social Research Section.

The award in the Political and Military Research Section went to “Surge of Endeavors to Conquer al-Faw” by Mehdi Ansari and Hamidreza Farhani.

The book scrutinizes the battle Iran fought on al-Faw in Iraq in 1986 to capture the peninsula, cutting off Iraqi access to the Persian Gulf in the process.

In the Oral History section, “The Heavenly Roads” by Farzad Bayat-Movahhed and “From Abadan to Halabja” by Ali Shirkhani shared the award.

The following is a list of the other winners:

Visual Arts Section: “War Photographers” by Maryam Kazemzadeh and “The Valiant” by Seyyed Abbas Mirhashemi.

Documentary Section: “The Greif of Reed” by Majid Karimian.

Dramatic Arts Section: “Letters of Devotion” Mehdi Nasiri.

Art Management Section: “The Eternal” by Mehdi Safari, “The Life of a Devotee of Imam Mahdi (AS)” by Seyyed Hossein Motavallian and “KhorramShar, the City of Trees” by Majid Shafiei.

Biography Section: “Lapis Lazuli Ring” by Ezzatollah Alvandi and “Mohammad, the Jesus of Kordestan” by Nosratollah Mahmudzadeh.

Photo: A writer (R) accepts his award from Academy of Persian Language and Literature director Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel at the 18th Sacred Defense Book of the Year awards at the Sacred Defense Garden Museum in Tehran on November 16, 2020.

