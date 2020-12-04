Electricity projects worth over $1.4b inaugurated in 3 provinces

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated 25 electricity projects worth over 59.36 trillion rials (about $1.4 billion) in three provinces during the 30th week of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, IRNA reported.

Inaugurated through video conference in a ceremony held in Tehran on Thursday, the mentioned projects including two wind farms, and numerous small-scale power plants and transmission lines were inaugurated in Khouzestan, Khorasan Razavi and Sistan-Balouchestan provinces.

As reported, of the mentioned projects, 15 projects were inaugurated in Sistan-Balouchestan province, one project in Khorasan Razavi province and nine projects were put into operation in Khouzestan province.

A-B-Iran program (the acronyms A and B stand for water and electricity in Persian) was initiated in the previous Iranian calendar year, during which the minister made 31 trips to various provinces for inaugurating over 220 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion).

Under the framework of the A-B-Program, the Energy Ministry inaugurated over 128 projects with a total investment of 430 trillion rials (about $10.2 billion) since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) up to mid-November.

Based on the mentioned program, another 500 trillion rials (over $11.9 billion) worth of energy projects are to be inaugurated and put into operation by the end of the year (March 20, 2021).

Since the beginning of the second phase of the scheme in the current Iranian calendar year, every week several energy projects have gone operational across the country.

Back in August, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that in the second phase of the A-B-Iran scheme 250 projects are going to be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

EF/MA