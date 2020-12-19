SATKAB to hold permanent virtual exhibition of water, electricity products

TEHRAN - Iranian Electrical Power Equipment Manufacturing and Provision Company (known as SATKAB) is going to hold a permanent exhibition for water and electricity sectors’ products and services virtually, ILNA reported.

According to SATKAB’s Director-General for Commercial Affairs Abbas Jafari, introducing water and electricity products, especially in the knowledge-based fields, through permanent and temporary exhibitions has been one of the priorities of SATKAB.

“However, there have been some changes in the company’s programs due to the spread of the coronavirus, and we are going to hold the exhibitions virtually,” Jafari said.

Such virtual exhibitions will be held with the aim of introducing products manufactured in the water and electricity industry and for establishing interactions between investors, producers, and exporters, he noted, adding: “It will also be a good opportunity to indigenize the knowledge for producing items that are currently imported into the country by relying on the potentials of domestic companies and research institutions.”

These exhibitions will be an opportunity to develop the country’s water and electricity industry in order to boost exports and support domestic production, he stated.

