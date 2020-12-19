Oil ministry receives instructions to offer free gas to efficient households

TEHRAN - The First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri has sent a decree to the Oil Ministry providing the cabinet’s approval and the necessary instructions for offering free natural gas to low-consuming households.

As reported by Shana, based on the mentioned decree, the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) is required to give a 100-percent discount on the gas bill of those households whose consumption is in accordance with some criterion provided by the cabinet.

Earlier this week, government spokesman Ali Rabiei announced that the cabinet had approved a plan to provide some 35 percent of the country’s 83 million population with free water, electricity, and gas in a bid to support low-income families.

“Energy-efficient households, who are mostly from low-income strata of the society, will receive free-of-charge water, gas, and electricity,” Rabiei said on Wednesday.

The new incentive packages are implemented following the successful implementation of a similar program by the Energy Ministry based on which the ministry awarded low-consuming households with a 100 percent discount on their electricity bills.

Back in August, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian had announced his ministry’s plan for awarding low-consuming electricity subscribers with free electricity.

"This program will be implemented to both reward low-consuming subscribers and to encourage others to consume less, Ardakanian said in a press conference on the occasion of the Government Week.

President Hassan Rouhani said on December 9 that it is a great honor for the government to provide low-income families with free water, gas, and electricity.

“We supplied people with free gas, but we became self-sufficient in gas production beforehand so that we can meet the domestic demand in winter and even be able to export”.

“In the field of electricity, we achieved notable growth. We added the generation capacity and then we made supply free of charge. We also took substantial measures for reducing water consumption and water loss in different sectors,” Rouhani explained.

