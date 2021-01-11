Israeli police allow settlers to defile Aqsa despite lockdown

TEHRAN- Despite the Israeli coronavirus lockdown on the holy city, a horde of Jewish settlers escorted by police forces on Sunday morning desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

According to the Islamic Awqaf Administration in the holy city, 14 settlers entered the Mosque through al-Maghariba Gate and provocatively toured its courtyards under police guard.

The settlers also performed Jewish prayers during their tours at the Islamic holy site.

Since the first day of the lockdown, the Israeli police have facilitated the entry of many settlers to the Aqsa Mosque.

At the pretext of preventing the spread of coronavirus, the Israeli police recently imposed a tight lockdown on the holy city and announced a number of movement restrictions on the Palestinian local residents, such as “traveling more than 1,000 meters from home, except in special circumstances, is forbidden.”