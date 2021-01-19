Jask oil terminal offshore pipe-laying operation begins

TEHRAN - The operator of Jask oil terminal project in southern Iran announced the beginning of the offshore pipeline extension operation for the early-phase of this project on Tuesday.

“Following the favorable weather conditions and the completion of initial preparations in recent days, the shore pulling operation of a 2.5-kilometer pipeline leading to the first single-point-mooring (SPM) of the terminal was started,” Vahid Maleki said.

The mentioned operation is being carried out by a pipe-layer vessel called Sea Master, according to Maleki.

The official pointed to the implementation of this operation as the first part of the offshore development of Jask oil terminal and added: “the offshore section of the early phase of this project will be completed with the construction of two 36-inch offshore pipelines with a total length of 12 kilometers, various coastal facilities, as well as a single point mooring.”

Maleki put the physical progress of the first phase of the Jask oil terminal at 70 percent and said: “the early operation of this project will be realized by the end of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 20).”

As the country’s second major oil terminal, Jask terminal is under construction by Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) on 60 hectares of land and with nearly €260 million of investment.

In line with the development of the mentioned oil terminal, a pipeline project, dubbed Goreh-Jask oil transfer project, is also underway which is going to provide Iran with an alternative route for the country’s crude oil exports that are currently carried out through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the first phase, this project will have a capacity to transfer over 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Goreh to Jask oil terminal, the transfer capacity of the pipeline, however, can be increased up to 30 million barrels per day in the second phase of the project.

