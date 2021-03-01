Gang of excavators arrested in western Iran 

TEHRAN – A gang of illegal diggers has been arrested by the Iranian police in Bedreh, western Ilam province.

A metal detector and some digging tools were seized from the six-member team, who were traced following reports by local people, the provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

The culprits were handed over to the judicial system for further investigation, Abdolmalek Shanbehzadeh added.

