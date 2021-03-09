Hamrah-e Aval Digital Platforms Monitoring Center Inaugurated

Hamrah-e Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI)’s Digital Platforms Monitoring Center was inaugurated in the presence of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace Abolhassan Firouzabadi.

In the inaugural ceremony, Chief Executive of Hamrah-e Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI) Akhavan Behabadi said, “With instant monitoring of platforms such as "Shaad" Network, some social networks such as Rubika and also search engine such as "Zarrehbin (Magnifying Glass)" in this Center, whenever something special glitch is observed in the process of their service-rendering process, we will have a timely response to solve the problem.”

For his part, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace Abolhassan Firouzabadi stated, “"Today, we are witnessing the opening of a modern monitoring center. This center is beyond the monitoring that an operator has. Arrangements and measures have been taken to better monitor the use of platforms and programs. Today we saw another good news from Hamrah-e-Aval, a project that Hamrah-e-Aval started a few months ago in the field of "search engine" and has entered the public announcement stage today.”

“This search engine has great local capabilities and we hope it can meet a large part of people's needs better than foreign browsers,” Firouzabadi added.