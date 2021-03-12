Persepolis qualify for Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated second division Mes Novin 3-0 in Round of 32 of Iran’s Hazfi Cup on Friday.

Kamal Kamyabinia opened the scoring for visiting Persepolis in the 38th minute and Omid Alishah netted a brace in the 58th and 64th minutes.

Persepolis wasted so many chances in the match held in Kerman’s Bahonar Stadium.

Results:

* Malavan Bandar Anzali 2 – 1 Vista Turbine Tehran

* Esteghlal Mollasani 0 – 0 Shahin Bandar Ameri (3-4 pens)

* Shahrdari Bardaskan 0 – 3 Khooshe Talaei Saveh

* Pars Jonoubi Jam 3 – 0 Pas Hamedan

* Etehad Kamyaran 0 – 0 Qashqai Shiraz (9-10 pens)

* Aluminum Arak 0 – 0 Havadar Tehran (5-4 pens)

*Sepahan 2 – 1 Mes Rafsanjan

*Naft Masjed Soleyman 0 – 0 Kheybar Khoramabad (3-4 pens)

* Tractor 3 – 0 Shahrdari Mahshahr (Shahrdari withdrew from the match)

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.