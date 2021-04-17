Natanz sabotage: A sign of Biden's unwillingness to revive the JCPOA

The attack on Iran’s nuclear facility Natanz, coincidentally, happened on the day that the U.S. secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Israel. Lloyd Austin, who was heavily involved in the Afghanistan and Iraq U.S. occupation (war), was the senior military commander in charge of all U.S. and remaining coalition forces in Iraq, since 2010.

Iraq was the scenery of the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed at the airport in Baghdad on 3 January 2020. General Soleimani was on a diplomatic mission and brutally killed by an U.S. drone.

Behind the sabotage

That is very easy to answer, you might think, of course, it was Israel, who is not hiding its hatred against the Islamic Republic of Iran and would do anything and everything to destroy Iran and is trying to do so for many years, to provoke war. But Israel is not the only country that wants to destroy Iran, of course, the U.S. wants the same, for other reasons than Israel.

The U.S. wants retaliation for the 1979 Islamic revolution, which removed their puppet Shah Reza Pahlavi, who protected U.S. interest (oil) in Iran and was the absolute ruler. Another example of U.S. involvement is Mohammad Mossadeq, who became Iran’s Prime Minister in 1951. After he nationalized Iranian oil companies in 1953, he was deposed in a coup d'état by the United States and Shah Reza Pahlavi was installed as a puppet for the U.S., to protect the U.S. – Iranian oil theft. Israel and the U.S. have a long history in sabotaging Iran, since 1979, Israel (with approval of the U.S.) assassinated many scientists, the last assassination was the murder on nuclear physicists, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated last November 2020 inside Iran by Israel.

Under the ultra-right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has become a totalitarian state, with emphasis on war with Iran and ignoring human rights about the Palestinians, which they see, together with Iran, as the biggest threat for their own security. They even formed alliances of so-called peace with Wahhabi states like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. They all oppose the Iranian government because of the above-mentioned reasons and most important to gain power of the whole region, as laid out in their Yinon plan. Saudi Arabia, in particular (also Qatar and Bahrain) are fierce supporters of the Wahhabi ideology and therefore, since the battle of Karbala in 680 AD (the schism in Islam) Iran is an obstacle, an obstacle for them and Israel to implement the Yinon plan and therefore, in their eyes Iran must be destroyed.

American-Israeli coordination

As, I wrote in various articles, the U.S. and actually the whole Western world, is not ruled by politicians they are merely the puppets, the deep state are the ones who possess the real power, they are united in secret lobbies, which is now revealed to the majority of the Western public during the COVID-19 pandemic (World Economic Forum). The most powerful lobby in the U.S. is AIPAC the Zionist Organization, which write on their website:

“The U.S.-Israel partnership is the premier venue for pro-Israel Americans to lobby their elected officials in support of the U.S.-Israel relationship. The mission of AIPAC—the American Israel Public Affairs Committee—is to strengthen and expand the U.S.-Israel relationship in ways that enhance the security of the United States and Israel.”

Many Jewish people immigrated to the U.S., especially just before and after WWII and united in AIPAC. The concentration of Jewish immigrants to be found in the U.S. is Washington DC and New York. They are very active in politics and over the last decades they are the real power behind U.S. politics, without the consent of AIPAC, your political career is over. Also, they have absolute power in media and control Hollywood, they are the masterminds behind war movies, propaganda and indoctrination.

So, definitely, the U.S. is always coordinating with Israel (Mossad) attacks on Iran, or other countries like in the Syria conflict, the U.S. government is controlled by Zionists. I would like to point out that Zionism is not Judaism, Zionism is an ideology, anyone can be a Zionist, like Christian-Zionists. Judaism is a religion, originated in West Asia. Also, unfortunately, Europe is under the control of the Zionist lobby. Also, every U.S. administration is dominated by Zionists. The Government of President Joe Biden consists of nearly only Zionists, even the Jerusalem Post is reporting on this.

It doesn’t matter Democratic or Republican, the real power are the Zionists, they are in control in the U.S. and Western world for that matter, together with other lobbies like the Open Society Foundation of George Soros (also a Zionist) they control the Western world, the U.S. and the European Union (EU) and conduct color-revolutions and provoke war throughout the non-controlled Zionist world.

Passiveness of the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

The IAEA signed an agreement with Iran on 23 February 2021, a Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NTP) Safeguards Agreement, meaning: It describes the Agency’s efforts and interactions with Iran to clarify information relating to the correctness and completeness of Iran’s declarations under its Safeguards Agreement. The IAEA has access to Iran, to conduct investigations, by taking samples and inspections. However, Israel being pressed by the IAEA to consider acceding to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and to place all its nuclear facilities under comprehensive IAEA safeguards, has no effect and Israel didn’t react to the IAEA, since 2010.

Until the present, Israel’s nuclear capability is not known and therefore, poses a threat to the safety of the entire world. The only and last whistle blower, an Israeli was a nuclear technician, called Mordechai Vanunu working at the Dimona facility and became a whistleblower in 1985. After his jail sentence, he is still kept in house-arrest in Israel. In my opinion, the whole international community should pressure Israel to sign the non-proliferation treaty and make a safeguard agreement. This should perhaps be done through the UN Security Council; especially, after their latest barbaric terror act of a cyber-attack on the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility. Before this latest terror act, they committed many atrocities, like the killing of nuclear scientists in broad daylight.

Reviving the JCPOA after failure of maximum pressure campaign

The JPCOA was signed and implemented in 2015. Iran agreed according to this plan to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium, cut its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by 98%, and to reduce two-thirds the number of its gas centrifuges for a period of 13 years. For the next 15 years, Iran agreed to enrich uranium up to 3.67%. Iran also agreed not to build any new heavy-water facilities for the same period of time. The Trump administration, the most fervent supporter of Benyamin Netanyahu’s government (based on private friendship as well) declared in 2018 the withdrawal from the agreement, with false allegations. Just before the withdrawal Israel and the U.S. declared that Iran didn’t comply to the JPCOA plan’s agreements as required by the 2015 deal. The EU partners, China and Russia, who were the instigators of the plan, brokered under the Obama administration could only watch to see the deterioration of the plan.

In sum up, the latest developments don’t give much hope of reviving the JCPOA plan or the agreement of Israel to come clear with their Nuclear arsenal, on the contrary, due to the COVID-19 crisis, which supposedly should draw humanity more together, the situation has worsened. Israel, being an “apartheid state”, has made a totalitarian state even for its own citizens, so what to expect for Iran? President Joe Biden, has no real power, as I pointed out the U.S. and also the EU are ruled by Zionists, who infiltrated in the UN and IAEA and other international organizations like the OPCW (the Syrian alleged chemical attacks). Joe Biden’s failure to act quickly to bring the United States back into compliance is a sign of not really cooperation of the U.S. and as I pointed out from the EU comes not much hope, they are failing in everything, the handling of a pandemic and the color-revolutions in Belarus and Russia itself!

Sonja van den Ende is an independent journalist from the Netherlands. Her expertise includes international affairs by special focus on Syria, West Asia and Russia. She is the former International Secretary at International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA - Vienna).