Over 43 tons of narcotics seized in two weeks

TEHRAN – More than 43 tons of narcotics have been confiscated from smugglers across the country over the past two weeks, Naser Aslani, an official with the anti-narcotics police, has said.

In this regard, 939 vehicles and 30 weapons were confiscated as well, he added.

“During the same period last year, 56 tons of narcotics were discovered, which shows a decrease of about 23 percent. Of the figure, some 34 tons were related to opium, which accounts for 81 percent of the total discoveries,” he explained.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,992 culprits have been arrested in connection with the crimes, especially during plans implemented for drug trafficking fight, he noted, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Of these, 8,862 were arrested on charges of drug trafficking, and 3,970 were drug addicts and 160 were foreign nationals, he further stated, five provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman, Hormozgan, Bushehr, and South Khorasan had the highest share of discoveries accounting for 48 percent.

Most recently, the police have disbanded two large smuggling gangs in the eastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, discovering around 1.1 tons of narcotics.

Battle against narcotics continues despite sanctions, pandemic

Iran has carried on a battle against narcotics in spite of being highly affected by cruel sanctions and COVID-19 pandemic, Eskandar Momeni, the director of headquarters for the fight against narcotics, said on April 13.

Last year (March 2020 – March 2021), amid the pandemic, Iran has participated in more than 20 regional and international events online, in cooperation with the UNODC office in Tehran, he highlighted, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The counter-narcotics agencies and police forces succeeded in detecting about 1,150 tons of various types of narcotics by strengthening the mechanisms for monitoring and exchanging information between the responsible organizations.

This volume of discoveries is a new and unprecedented record in the fight against drugs, which shows a growth of about 41 percent compared to 2019; some 90 percent of the substances found were opium, 26 percent heroin, and 48 percent morphine.

This success has been achieved with the martyrdom of 10 law enforcement and counter-narcotics forces in the global front against drug transit.

After the Islamic Revolution (in 1979), 3,800 were martyred, 12,000 were wounded and disabled in the fight against drug trafficking.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has praised Iran’s efforts to fight against narcotics trafficking on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The organization also officially announced that the world’s first place in the discovery of opium, heroin, and morphine belongs to Iran.

According to UNODC, Iran remains one of the major transit routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to European countries and has had a leading role at the global level in the drug-control campaigns.

UNODC World Drug Report 2020 estimates that in 2018, 91 percent of world opium, 48 percent of the world morphine, and 26 percent of the world heroin were seized by Iran.

