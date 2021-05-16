Chloe Benjamin’s bestselling novel “The Immortalists” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – American writer Chloe Benjamin’s bestselling novel “The Immortalists” has recently been published in Persian by Ketabe Khucheh in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by the prolific Iranian translator Mahsa Malekmarzban, who has previously translated Paul Auster’s “Sunset Park” and Nora Ephron’s “Heartburn”.

It’s 1969 in New York City’s Lower East Side, and word has spread of the arrival of a mystical woman, a traveling psychic who claims to be able to tell anyone the day they will die. The Gold children — four adolescents on the cusp of self-awareness — sneak out to hear their fortunes.

The prophecies inform their next five decades. Golden-boy Simon escapes to the West Coast, searching for love in the 1980s in San Francisco.

Dreamy Klara becomes a Las Vegas magician, obsessed with blurring reality and fantasy. Eldest son Daniel seeks security as an army doctor post-9/11, and bookish Varya throws herself into longevity research, where she tests the boundary between science and immortality.

A sweeping novel of remarkable ambition and depth, “The Immortalists” probes the line between destiny and choice, reality and illusion, this world and the next. It is a deeply moving testament to the power of story, the nature of belief, and the unrelenting pull of familial bonds.

Published in 2018, “The Immortalists” was a New York Times Bestseller, #1 Indie Next Pick for January 2018, Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers Selection, #1 Library Reads pick and Amazon Best Book of the Month.

Benjamin’s first novel, “The Anatomy of Dreams”, received the Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award and was longlisted for the 2014 Flaherty-Dunnan First Novel Prize.

Her novels have been translated into over twenty-three languages. A graduate of Vassar College with an M.F.A. in fiction from the University of Wisconsin, Benjamin lives with her husband in Madison, WI.

Photo: A poster for the Persian translation of Chloe Benjamin’s bestselling novel “The Immortalists”.

