Zakani says his foreign policy will be based on mutual respect, détente with neighbors

TEHRAN – Presidential candidate Alireza Zakani told a press conference on Wednesday that if he wins the elections, he will follow a foreign policy based on mutual respect and détente with neighbors.

Zakani also said he would pursue an active involvement of neighbors for establishment of a comprehensive security in the region.

The presidential candidate also said his government would focus on serious interaction with Muslim countries, noting the Islamic Republic of Iran would be ready to share 42 years of experience with the Islamic world.

He also said his government’s approach toward the Western world and “new emerging powers” will be different.

“We are seeking long-term interactions with Russia and China,” he told a press conference in which foreign correspondents also attended.

The presidential hopeful said he will “redefine” interaction with the West with a focus on “mutual respect and national interests”.

He added, “Our approach with other countries is neither tolerating domination nor seeking domination. At the same time, we seek independence in all areas.”

By following such a policy, his likely government will seek to focus its attention on the Islamic world and neighbors and new emerging powers such as China and Russia, he explained.

“Along with this in (our) relations with the Europe we think of a mutual interaction and mutual respect with the centrality of joint interests.”

Of course, he added, relations with South American and African countries will be seriously important is he is elected president.

Zakani also said seven million Iranians who live abroad will be a “unique opportunity” for his government.

According to Tasnim, the presidential candidate also said his government would have no concerns to negotiate with the West to revive the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

“In the JCPOA we acted to our commitments and now it is the turn of Europe and others to fulfill their commitments, therefore, what we are seeking is active diplomacy in line with national interests,” explained Zakani, who is the chief of the Parliament Research Center.

He added the parliamentary ratification is “a major framework for us” in pursuing such a policy.

According to the nuclear law passed by the Iranian parliament late last year Iran will continue to reduce its commitment to the JCPOA if sanctions against Iran are not lifted within a timespan.

The presidential contender added “we don’t reject negotiations” if it can help improve the economic situation at home.

Zakani also said the United States can return to the JCPOA only if it removes “cruel sanctions” against Iran and the Islamic Republic’s interests are guaranteed under the agreement. However, he added, it seems the Americans have no interests to fully lift sanctions and want to keep the “skeleton of sanctions” and are raising new issues which are Iran’s “red lines”.

The presidential candidate was indirectly referring to U.S. efforts to open negotiations with Iran about its defensive missile program and extend the limits on Iran’s nuclear activities.

On his government’s approach toward the United States, he said Washington should review its policy toward Iran by lifting “cruel sanctions” and showing “mutual respect” in order to create a condition for “new interaction”.

If Iran remains under U.S. “sanctions and threats” there will be no change in Iran’s policy toward Washington, he remarked.

He added, “We believe that American officials have denied a serious interaction of the American people with the noble people of Iran.”