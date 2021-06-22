Everything You Should Know About Canadian Initiative for Iranian Studies

Post World War II, Canada began strategizing to establish an international presence for the sake of business and to grow the nation’s economy. There was the need to establish a center in Toronto that would reflect an international landmark.

In line with this vision, the University of Toronto established the Department of Islamic Studies in the early 1960s. Its main goal was to set up an Iranian studies center and since then, the UoT has become a major hub for Near East and Middle East studies.

Largest Middle East- Persian studies library

Between the early 1960s and mid-1970s, the initiative didn’t have a huge effect. Nevertheless, the center remained a prominent hub for Canadian students seeking to study Iranian and Persian culture. This interest in foreign culture studies developed into a sub-discipline where students would specifically study the Islamic religion and the regions of the Middle East.

The university management started collecting books and every important resource they would get and bring it to the library dedicated to Islamic and Middle East studies. Eventually, their effort gave birth to the greatest library in the whole North American region. With the creation of another section called West Asian studies, the UoT was recognized as a major center for Islamic studies.

Local and international student inclusion

In the 1980s, there was a fresh wave in the UoT as more local students took an interest in the Middle East and Persian studies. The local students didn’t just take undergraduate studies, they also advanced to post-graduate studies. The once sub-discipline was quickly becoming a major and Persia-Iranian culture was quickly taking root amongst many Canadians.The UoT saw this as an opportunity to expand Iranian studies and open up greater opportunities to more Iranian students.

Writing and publishing Islamic Books

A lot of Islamic manuscripts can be found in the library at the UoT. The great work was pioneered by professor Emeritus and Wickens. They helped publish many books that included articles, journals, and books that cover various topics like Islamic religion, culture, history, beliefs, and so on. The two also helped translate many Persian and Arabic literature into several languages.

Art, history, and archeology

The University of Toronto is affiliated with some of the best institutes of archeology and museums. Through collaboration, the university collects items of pottery, tiles, drawings, tools, and other artifacts that help in the study of Iran’s history, art, and archeology.

The collected artifacts are taken to the lab and tested for age and then using the available Iranian literature, the professors can make scientific conclusions.

Conclusion

Canada has made great strides in implementing Persian-Middle East studies and, in particular Iranian studies. The department of Islamic studies that began in the early 1960s has today grown into three campuses of the UoT. To date, more than four new faculties have been established at the university and both local and international students can study Persian languages, Iranian nationalism, and different sects of Islam. Every year, a large number of international students from Iran join the university to pursue different levels of degrees.

