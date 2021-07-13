Raisi looks at neighbors and the East with particular importance

TEHRAN — In a post published on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior advisor to the parliament speaker, said that President-elect Raisi will pay special attention to neighbors and the East in his foreign policy.

“By reviewing the background, performance, and positions of the president-elect, in Dr. Raisi's view, a balanced foreign policy, active and dynamic relations with the East and the West of the world, and a special view of all neighbors and Asia are foreign policy priorities,” he said on his Instagram page.



SA/PA