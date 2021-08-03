Iraq’s Hakim congratulates new presidency in Iran

TEHRAN — Seyyed Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq’s National Hikma Movement, issued a message on Tuesday congratulating the start of Ebrahim Raisi’s presidency in Iran.

According to the information office of the Hikma movement, Hakim said, “We congratulate the beginning of the presidency of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In his message, Hakim continued, "We hope that his presidency will be the beginning of a new era in solving regional and global problems and provide a new opportunity to strengthen relations between the two neighboring nations in various fields."

On Tuesday morning, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed Raisi as the new president.

After endorsing him, the Leader described Raisi as “a popular, distinguished personage from among the descendants of the Prophet and a scholar who is adorned with great piety and wisdom and who has a brilliant managerial performance sheet, the people of Iran have shown their firm determination to tread the enlightened path of the Revolution, which is the path of justice, progress, freedom and dignity.”

Raisi won the June 18 presidential election with a landslide victory.

SA/PA