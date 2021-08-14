Iran introduces six Para athletes for Laureus Awards

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has introduced six Para athletes for the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Late Siamand Rahman, who won two gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, has been nominated for the for Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability in the Laureus World Sports Awards. Rahman died in March 2020 due to a heart attack.

Dubbed as the world’s strongest Paralympic, 31-year-old legend is remembered as role model to many powerlifters and other athletes in the Paralympic movement – an athlete who has always pushed limits, setting world records on the way and inspiring umpteen sportsmen and women in the process.

Javad Hardani, who represented Iran at 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games and claimed three bronze medals at shot put and javelin throw, has been introduced as a candidate for the accolade.

Thrower Mohsen Kaedi, winner of a gold and a silver medal at the 2012 Paralympic Games and two bronze medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games.

Jalil Bagheri Jeddi, who won a silver medal at the 2004 Paralympic Games in discus throw and a gold medal at the 2012 Paralympic Games in shot put.

Zahra Nemati, the flagbearer of Iran at the 2020 Paralympic Games. The archer became the first Iranian woman to win a gold medal at either the Olympic or Paralympic Games after winning a gold medal at the 2012 Paralympic Games. She also won a gold and silver medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games.

Sitting volleyball player Jalil Imeri, who has won three gold medals at the Paralympic Games.

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual award ceremony honoring individuals and teams from the world of sports along with sporting achievements throughout the year. It was established in 1999 by Laureus Sport for Good Foundation founding patrons Daimler and Richemont.

The name "Laureus" is derived from the Greek word for laurel, considered a traditional symbol of victory in athletics.