Raisi emphasizes on importing vaccines as soon as possible

TEHRAN— Speaking Saturday evening at the meeting of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said that the process of importing vaccines must not be delayed.

In another part of his speech, the President thanked the public, guilds, mourning groups and law enforcement forces for implementing the recent decision of National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, saying, “According to the report of the law enforcement forces and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, 70% to 80% of this plan was successful.”

“In enforcing these restrictions and lockdowns, care must be taken that people's businesses do not get into trouble,” Raisi said.

Referring to the report of the governor of Fars province on the obstacles in the way of importing vaccines, the president emphasized that the importation of vaccines should not be delayed and every opportunity should be used to import vaccines.

“The possibility of importing vaccines by the private sector within the standards of the Ministry of Health should be facilitated,” he underlined.

The President stressed the need to vaccinate prisoners, saying, “For some prisoners who did not get vaccinated, action should be taken sooner to accelerate the vaccination process, while the Attorney General should pursue the matter if prisoners can use their leave as much as possible.”

Emphasizing the importance of quarantine at the borders, especially the eastern borders of the country, Raisi said, “Governors of border provinces should take the necessary measures in this regard immediately to create better management and superiority in border control.”

Appreciating the efforts of all provinces, especially the universities of medical sciences and the medical staff, Raisi said that he hopes that different measures will be taken in the production and import of vaccines, as well as speeding up vaccination so that people's lives return to normal.

Emphasizing that no delay in the way of importing of valid vaccines is acceptable, Raisi added, “Possible problems that have led to a slowdown in the import of vaccines should be investigated and if there is a problem, it should be resolved immediately.”

Referring to the announcement of the readiness of the Ministry of Roads, the president emphasized, “The importation of vaccines should be done continuously without transportation restrictions.”



