Iran stands with victims of terrorism

TEHRAN — Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has sent a message on International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, saying the Islamic Republic stands with victims of terrorism.

The following is an excerpt of the message:

“Today, as we come together to pay our respects to the victims of terrorism, we need to take heed to the heavy responsibility of the survivors of terrorism. The survivors who are indignant about this injustice.

It is as necessary to stand with the survivors of terrorism as it is to stand against the terrorists, because the loss of a loved one in a terrorist incident hurts the souls of the survivors more than any other loss. The pain of survivors is much deeper.

As a country that has always been the target of various forms of political and economic terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran, with valuable experiences, stands invariably with all the survivors of terrorism.

We have been able to prove that the twin dilemmas of terrorism and extremism are a natural consequence of the inefficiency of the current international situation. These two issues are not limited to a specific region of the world.

Definitely, without any denial, the role of adventurous and reckless politicians in creating such mayhem in West Asia is palpable, politicians who easily ignite the fire of war in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always called for a world free of violence in which people determine their own destiny.”

The General Assembly, in its resolution 72/165 (2017), established August 21 as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism in order to honor and support the victims and survivors of terrorism and to promote and protect the full enjoyment of their human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Resolution 72/165 builds on existing efforts by the General Assembly, the Commission of Human Rights and the Human Rights Council to promote and protect the rights of victims of terrorism.



