Iranian Army test-fires new generation of Mersad-16 missile

TEHRAN – The Iranian Army successfully test-fired a new generation of Mersad-16 missile in north central province of Semnan on Tuesday morning.

The missile test took place on the eve of Army Air Defense Day, which falls on September 1.

The missile precisely hit the designated target.

The Mersad-16 missile system enjoys new technology, an air defense official said. It is able to counter electronic warfare and simultaneously engage with several hostile targets.