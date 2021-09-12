Fu Ming chosen to referee Esteghlal v Al Hilal match

TEHRAN – Fu Ming will officiate the match between Iran’s Esteghla and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal match in the AFC Champions League.

Farhad Majidi’s side will meet Asian giants Al Hilal on Monday in Dubai’s Zabeel Stadium in Round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Ming, 38, officiated a match between Iran and Bahrain in early June at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, where Dragan Skocic’s team defeated their hosts 3-0.

The Chinese referee has been a full international referee for FIFA since 2014.