Qorbanzadeh appointed new IPO head

TEHRAN- Hossein Qorbanzadeh was appointed as the new head of Iranian Privatization Organization (IPO), Mehr News Agency reported on Monday.

Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi appointed Qorbanzadeh to the post replacing Hassan-Ali Qanbari who had took the office in January.

Qorbanzadeh previously served as the economic advisor to the speaker of the parliament, the representative of the parliament speaker at the Supreme Economic Coordination Council, and the advisor to the deputy economy minister.

EF/MA