Tehran foreign ministerial meeting on Afghanistan begins

TEHRAN – The foreign ministers of the countries neighboring Afghanistan started their meeting in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

The conference is attended by the foreign ministers of Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The foreign ministers of China, whose country shares 46-mile border with Afghanistan, and Russia will address the conference virtually.

Foreign ambassadors in Tehran, including the Chinese and Russian ambassadors, are participating in the conference.

It is the second time that Iran is hosting a conference on Afghanistan since the Taliban took the power in the Central Asian country.

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber inaugurated the conference by his opening speech.