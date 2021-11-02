Export from Isfahan province increases 73% in 7 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Isfahan province increased 73 percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Karim Salimi, the head of foreign trade office of Isfahan’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that 1.218 million tons of commodities worth $749.5 million were exported from the province in the said seven-month, indicating a 21-percent rise in terms of weight.

Stating that the goods exported from Isfahan are mainly industrial items, the official named cast iron, iron, steel and the products produced from these metals as the major exported items, followed by petrochemicals, carpets and floorings.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 43 percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said that Iran has traded over 98 million tons of non-oil products worth $54.8 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

According to the IRICA head, the volume of trade in the mentioned period also grew by 16.5 percent in comparison to the figure for the previous fiscal year.

The official put the seven-month non-oil exports at 75.2 million tons valued at $27.1 billion, with a 47-percent rise in value and 15-percent growth in weight.

Mir-Ashrafi mentioned natural gas, methanol, polyethylene, semi-finished iron products, liquid propane, iron ingots, iron rods, urea, copper, and bitumen as the main exported products in the said time span.

He said major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China with about 16.9 million tons worth $7.7 billion, Iraq with 19.7 million tons worth $5.5 billion, Turkey with 11 million tons worth $7.4 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 6.6 million tons worth $2.6 billion, and Afghanistan with 2.8 million tons worth $1.1 billion.

The official further announced that Iran has imported 23.5 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $27.7 billion in the first seven months of the present year, with a 38-percent growth in value and a 21-percent rise in weight year on year.

Mir-Ashrafi named basic goods, machinery, livestock feed inputs, and raw materials for production units as the main imported commodities.

The United Arab Emirates with 6.9 million tons of goods worth $8.6 billion was the top exporter to Iran in the said period, followed by China with 1.9 million tons of goods worth $6.1 billion, Turkey with 2.5 million tons worth $2.9 billion, and Germany with 512,000 tons worth $1 billion, the official stated.

According to the IRICA head, out of the total non-oil goods imported into the country in the first seven months of this year, 16.6 million tons worth $11 billion were basic goods.

Mir-Ashrafi has announced that the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $73 billion in the past Iranian calendar year.

He has put the weight of non-oil trade at 146.4 million tons, and said that the figure shows a 25-million-ton annual decline, which is the result of sanctions and coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s non-oil export was 112 million tons valued at $34.5 billion, and that of import was 34.4 million tons worth $38.5 billion in the past year, the official added.

