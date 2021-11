Taremi left out of Iran squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran iconic forward Mehdi Taremi will be absent in two matches against Lebanon and Syria in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Iran, headed by Dragan Skocic, are scheduled to meet Lebanon in Sidon on Nov. 11 and face Syria five days later in Amman.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ lead Group A with 10 points, followed by South Korea and Lebanon with eight and five points.

Skocic has not invited Taremi after the Porto star criticized Skocic on his Twitter account.



Iran Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Payam Niazmand

Defenders:

Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mohammadhossein Kanaanizadegan, Omid Nourafkan, Sadegh Moharami, Milad Mohammadi, Majid Hosseini, Saleh Hardani, Siavash Yazdani

Midfielders:

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saeid Ezatolahi, Milad Sarlak, Ahmad Nourollahi, Yasin Salmani, Ehsan Hajisafi, Soroush Rafiei, Vahid Amiri, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh

Strikers:

Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Ghaedi, Kaveh Rezaei, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh