Syrian military thwart Israeli attack

TEHRAN - Syria’s air defense systems have responded to Israeli air raids, targeting some sites in the central and coastal regions, and shot down most of the hostile missiles.

In a statement a military source said “At around 7:16 p.m. this evening, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction north of Beirut, targeting some points in the central and coastal region. Our air defense media confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down most of them.”

The source added that the airstrikes led to "the injury of two soldiers and some material losses."

Last month, a soldier with the Syrian Arab Army was killed and three others were wounded as a result of Israeli air strikes towards the Palmyra area in the eastern countryside of Homs.

Over the past years, Israeli warplanes have carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syria, most of the time violating Lebanese airspace. Analysts say the airstrikes are aimed at boosting the morale of terrorist groups, obstructing the advance of the Syrian army’s liberation of the country from terrorist groups and preventing the transfer of weapons to the Lebanese movement Hezbollah. According to experts Israel has failed on all three fronts.

