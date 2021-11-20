Let's travel to Iran and know about the best places

Have you ever heard about Iran? Iran is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. let's know about the best places in Iran and then, travel there.

Tehran

Have you ever been to Tehran? If your answer is no, you should pack your things and travel there. Tehran is the metropolis and capital of Iran and also the twenty-fifth most populous city in the world. Although it is not a historic city, the different and unique attractions of this city are worth visiting and experiencing.

Isfahan

One of the most beautiful cities in Iran is Isfahan and it's the third crowded city in Iran. Also, Isfahan is the second most visited city after Mashhad and attracts many tourists every year. With its beautiful Islamic architecture, palaces, covered bridges, mosques, and unique minarets, this city has earned the title of half of the world in Iranian culture.

Yazd

But Yazd, the first brick city in the world and the second historic city after Venice, Italy. Hearing these two features is enough for the city of Yazd to become one of the main tourist destinations in Iran. The city attracts many travelers with countless historical monuments. If you are looking for a historical and quiet city and most importantly for adventure, Yazd is one of the most important cities.

Shiraz

One of the most important and spectacular cities in Iran is Shiraz. This city is known as the city of lovers and is considered by many tourists as the tourist jewel of Iranian cities. It is safe to say that Shiraz is one of the most beautiful cities in Iran and the birthplace of great poets such as Saadi and Hafez. The city's many historical and natural attractions have attracted many tourists to enjoy its beauty up close.

Types of climates in Iran

Iran has 3 different climates:

- Mild and humid

- Warm and dry

- Cold and mountainous

Before you travel to this country, you should search about the cities of this climate. If you want to have an unbelievable trip, you should have some information about the weather in this country and know about the time that you want to travel there.

The sights of Iran are more than that. But we introduced you to 4 of the best cities in Iran. All cities in Iran have tourist attractions. Travel to Iran, visit all the tourist attractions, and record a memorable memory for yourself.