Iran set to showcase attractions at Fitur 2022

TEHRAN – The Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) has been tasked with organizing the Iran pavilion at Fitur 2022 to promote tourism attractions, handicrafts, and traditions of the country at the prestigious Spain fair.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister has tasked TACI with providing the ground for those involved in the tourism industry, including travel agencies, hotels, airlines to take part in the event, ILNA reported.

The Madrid Tourism Fair is the global meeting point for professionals in the sector and the leading fair for receptive and issuing markets in Latin America. It is also the biggest event in Spain around the tourism business, with more than 250,000 attendees from all over the world, as well as in terms of innovation and the promotion of new tourism segments, technological leadership in tourism management, and knowledge transfer tools.

According to its organizers, this annual event represents an economic impact of 330 million euros, with the consequent direct impact on the recovery of tourism and the invigoration of sectors linked to tourism in Madrid.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025. The latest available data show eight million tourists visited the Islamic Republic during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20).

