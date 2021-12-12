Dragan Skocic and Mehdi Taremi bury hatchet

TEHRAN – Iran coach Dragan Skocic and the team’s forward Mehdi Taremi finally buried the hatchet. It’s never too late to mend.

There is always the opportunity to reconcile after a conflict.

Two months ago, Skocic said the Iranian players need to improve tactically, however they are at a good level technically.

Soon after, Porto forward Taremi published a post on his Twitter account and said the Iranian players are good both tactically and technically but the problem lies elsewhere.

The coaching staff called him to resolve misunderstandings but Taremi didn’t pick up.

Skocic, in response, didn’t invite him for two important matches against Lebanon and Syria in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where Iran emerged victorious.

Skocic had already followed Taremi on twitter and the player has followed him back and it seems thy have buried the hatchet.

Iran are scheduled to host Iraq on Jan. 27 in Tehran.