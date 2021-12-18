2022 ACL draw to be held on Jan. 17

TEHRAN - The draw for the 2022 AFC Champions League and 2022 AFC Cup will take place on Jan.17 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The ceremony will take place in the Asian Football Confederation’s headquarters and will be broadcasted online.

Persepolis, as Iran league champions, and Foolad as winners of Hazfi Cup, have earned their direct berth in the upcoming season.

Esteghlal and Sepahan will take part in the competition’s play-offs.

The 2022 AFC Champions League will be the 41st edition of Asia's premier club football tournament organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the 20th under the current AFC Champions League title.

The winners of the tournament will automatically qualify for the 2023 AFC Champions League, entering the qualifying play-offs, if they have not qualified through their domestic performance.