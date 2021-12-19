Omicron outbreak needs restrictions, quarantine

TEHRAN – The rapid outbreak of the Omicron strain requires restrictions and preventive measures, or the country will face another peak in the next three to four weeks, Hamidreza Jama’ati, Secretary of the National Scientific Committee of Coronavirus, has warned.

The first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant was identified in Iran on Sunday.

Given that more than 89 countries around the world have confirmed Omicron cases and the World Health Organization has also announced this issue, we must also consider two points, the first one being the observance of health protocols and the other one imposing restrictions and quarantines.

Another important point is the issue of vaccination. Given that we have no other weapon against the virus, and even the children aged 7-11 must be inoculated, he also said.

If there is to be a peak with Omicron variant, given the time of the rapid outbreak of the virus, it is likely to have the sixth wave of the pandemic in the next few weeks, he lamented.

The time it takes for Omicron to spread is about 2.5 times that of the Delta variant, and only a few weeks later the new strain can spread over the country, he said.

Therefore, quarantines are carried out on schools, universities, concerts, stadiums, restaurants, and clubs with more than 10 people, and other restrictions must be enforced, he suggested.

The first case was a man who had traveled to the United Arab Emirates. He has been identified [with the Omicron] in Tehran. One or two other suspected cases are being examined.

Omicron, which has raised global fears of a surge in infections, was first detected in southern Africa earlier this month and has prompted governments across the globe to impose travel restrictions and take other measures to try and contain it.

Iran’s National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control on November 27 banned arrivals from the African countries of Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Swatini reacting to the new variant.

There are no direct flights from Iran to South Africa and travelers are not allowed to enter Iran, Iranians who want to travel must also be quarantined at the border to have two negative PCR tests.

Foreign tourists must buy coronavirus insurance from authorized companies when entering the country, and if they suffer from the pandemic in Iran, they will be provided with a place and treatment for 14 days.

Inbound passengers must have coronavirus insurance, which differs from the routine insurance coverage purchased by all tourists before the coronavirus era.

From the beginning of the prevalence of coronavirus in Iran (March 2020), the country has so far experienced fifth waves of the pandemic. The fifth wave began at the beginning of July.

The daily casualties also hit the record high several times, and on August 24, 709 daily deaths were recorded in the country which was the highest number of casualties from the beginning of the outbreak.

The number of deaths decreased to 41 on Saturday.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 131,083 people have lost their lives.

FB/MG

