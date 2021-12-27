Oil Ministry, ACECR ink 4 MOUs, deals to expand co-op

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Ministry and the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research (ACECR) have signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and two contracts for expanding cooperation in various areas.

The mentioned agreements were signed on Monday by ACECR Head Hamidreza Tayebi and the representatives of companies affiliated with the Oil Ministry, Shana reported.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Oil Minister Javad Oji.

As reported, one of the abovementioned MOUs on the feasibility study and planning of reconstruction, overhaul, and supply of drilling equipment was signed between the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) and ACECR, while the other one on consulting services for industrial wastewater treatment of Qeshm Oil Exploitation Unit was signed between Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) and ACECR.

The deals, on the other hand, include a $70-million build-own-operate (BOO) contract for the establishment of crude oil processing units using rapid processing equipment with Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) and a contract for the production and supply of 59 rolls of coiled tubing worth five million Euros with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)’s Construction Support and Supply Department.

The duration of the first contract is 51 months and the second contract is 24 months.

The Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research is an Iranian public non-governmental higher education institution established in 1980.

ACECR engages in innovative research and development projects in different fields of science and technology and real-world applications. Its activities can be broadly divided into the areas of research and technology, education, cultural activities, and entrepreneurship.

Photo: Oil Ministry and ACECR ink co-op MOUs on Monday in presence of Oil Minister Javad Oji (3rd L) and NIOC Managing Director Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr (4th L)