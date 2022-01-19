Official: U.S. unhappy about growing Iran-Russia ties

TEHRAN — Ebrahim Rezaei, the chairman of the Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group, said on Wednesday that the West, particularly the United States, is unhappy with the rising relationship between Iran and Russia.

The current visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow, according to Rezaei, marks a milestone in the government's foreign policy agenda.

He also stated that Iran's exports to Russia, which are currently valued at around $3billion, might be expanded to $25 billion in the future.

Rezaei also said the two countries enjoy great potential for cooperation in areas of energy, agriculture, commerce, transportation, security, and tourism.

The parliamentary friendship group chief said both parties are eager to negotiate on oil and gas swaps, pointing to the presence of Oil Minister Javad Oji in the president's accompanying entourage to Russia as evidence.

The MP also expressed hope that bilateral, regional, and international collaboration, notably in the fight against terrorism, would grow during the tour.

Meanwhile, Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, praised Raisi's visit to Russia.

Talking at the cabinet meeting, Mokhber said Iran's relations with its neighbors are growing well, and the visit to Moscow reflects Iran’s fundamental progress in cementing ties neighboring and regional countries.

