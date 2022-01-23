Majlis approves bill on supporting production units

TEHRAN - During an open session of Majlis (Iranian parliament) on Sunday, the MPs approved the general outlines of a bill on supporting the country’s factories and production units, IRNA reported.

The mentioned bill was approved after the parliament’s Industries and Mining Committee presented a report on the mentioned bill to the parliament.

Supporting domestic production has become a major goal of the Iranian government over the past two years as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly stressed the need for promoting domestic production and cutting reliance on foreign sources.

