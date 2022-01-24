Senator Murphy: JCPOA exit was U.S. ‘most dangerous’ decision in 50 years

TEHRAN - Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, on Sunday described Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal as one of the “most dangerous” blunders of the United States over the last 50 years.

Murphy said Trump quit the nuclear pact, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO), despite opposition by his secretary of defense James Mattis and secretary of state Rex Tillerson.

“Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, a decision opposed by his Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense, will go down as one of the dumbest, most dangerous foreign policy decisions of the last fifty years,” Senator Murphy tweeted.

Iran started to gradually lift bans on its nuclear program after Trump abandoned the JCPOA in May 2018. Iran did this exactly one year after the U.S. abandoned the deal.

By quitting the deal, Trump illegally slapped the harshest sanctions in history against Iran under his “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Under the JCPOA Iran was obligated to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions. It also provided the most intrusive inspection of Iran’s nuclear activities.