Journalists Express Views on Velayati's Lack of Decision for Becoming a Presidential Cand

TEHRAN In an interview with Iran News, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Ataollah Mohajerani announced that the political factions of the country, whether friend or foe, have begun their campaign for the presidential elections.

He said that one can observe few television channels in the country on which Mr. Velayati is not present.

He considered Velayati's trip to Syria and Lebanon, after the trip of the President's chief of staff and before the trip of the first vice president, as suggestive. It is apparent that others have also actively begun their campaign for the presidency.

Meanwhile, former foreign minister Ali Akbar Velayati has denied reports of his candidacy for president. In order to examine Mr.

Mohajerani's premature judgment, the TEHRAN TIMES has conducted an interview with three journalists.

Mohammad Hossein Safar Harandi, the editor-in-chief of Kayhan daily, said in an interview with the TEHRAN TIMES, "Mr. Mohajerani's style in the past few years has been similar.

In general, with respect to issues he raises, he attempts to bring up personal matters rather than take the stance of a government official." He added: "With the clarification of this issue, that Mr. Velayati has no intention to run for president, the speculations of the minister have been rejected; this weakens the power of his words with respect to other matters." "Mr. Mohajerani," he added, "had announced earlier that on account of 20 years' activity and political responsibility, he had decided to forsake the political arena, whereas later he himself denied this.

Such matters make it clear that one cannot rely on his words seriously." Kayhan's editor-in-chief continued, "The subject of the presidency and Mr. Khatami's candidacy in the present circumstances are essentially diversionary, because under circumstances in which people are looking at the administration's accomplishments in the past three years, some would like to see public opinion diverted by this issue." With regard to allegations that the government, due to facing various difficulties, has been unable to fulfill its campaign promises, the editor said, "Bearing in mind the central slogans of the Khordad 2 movement as well as the existence of some political figures who have influence in that front, this has been the major cause of political tension, and officials have been prevented from carrying on their work." He added: "One of the reasons for the lack of the administration's success in the economy has been the lack of uniformity and contradictory viewpoints; when this is the situation nothing can be accomplished." In an interview with the TEHRAN TIMES, Haj Mahdi Yamini, executive editor of Qods newspaper, said, "On account of his presence in the country's political arena, Mr. Mohajerani is a well-known figure. His move has been that of someone who is responsible for the candidacy of another at election headquarters.

By speculating on a viable competitor for Mr. Khatami, he wished to fulfill his role as a campaigner." He added, "With the announcement of Mr. Khatami's candidacy for president, the ministers as well as Mohajerani himself must act with caution; for the character of the president must be separate from his candidacy. And the ministers must not take advantage of their posts and amenities in the campaign." "In my view", he clarified, "when any administration takes hold of the executive branch of government, it is no longer proper to draw public attention to itself with campaign slogans while in office.

In the course of this period issues have been raised that have been nothing more than slogans; they have not been directed at people's problems. If we follow the same course in the next period, in the event they are elected, they will be unable to have an effect on the society and its present difficulties." "With the announcement of Mr. Khatami's candidacy in the next presidential elections, to be sure, in the one remaining year all government institutions will put their efforts in the campaign for the victory of the president, and this will eliminate the possibility of a healthy competition by other candidates." Mahmoud Sadri, political service editor of Hamshahri daily, said, "Mr. Mohajerani's statements have been political speculation.

Because recently on Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) we have been witness to Velayati's image far more than usual.

Surely, any political personality could have made the same speculation." In foreign countries candidates announce their candidacy much earlier than this. In my view, the announcement of Mr. Khatami's candidacy has not been a mistake.

In view of Mr. Khatami's position, this action does not in any way detract from any other competitor."