U.S. Addict to Creating Perceived Enemies

TEHRAN A Japanese newspapers says that due to its old precedent in the Cold War era, the United States is addict to creating perceived enemies.

The Japanese language Tokyo Shimbun said Tuesday that the U.S. international policies are under the influence of it military industries and hence it always needs a perceived enemy.

Even if there is no enemy, the United States would create one.

If the enemy is weak, Washington would definitely aggrandize it, for it has direct relations with the interests of the military industries.

The U.S. has been at war with the dogmatic Soviet Union for 40 years, and now it has turned into a dogmatic entity, it added.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties will carry out the nuclear missile defense system, a project with 100 billion dollars investment which will exacerbate the hellish nuclear race, it said.

