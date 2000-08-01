Arafat "Will Declare Palestinian State on Sept. 13"

DUBAI Palestinian President Yasser Arafat said in an interview published on Tuesday that he intends to declare an independent Palestinian state on time on September 13, regardless of outside pressure.

Arafat spoke to the Saudi dailies Okaz and Saudi Gazette during a visit to the kingdom earlier this week to discuss the failed Camp David peace talks with Israel, Reuters reported.

Asked if he intended to delay the declaration of a Palestinian state, Arafat said: "Never, never. There is no retreat on the fixed timetable of the declaration of the state.

"It will be declared at the fixed time, which is September 13, God willing, regardless of those who agree or disagree." In France at the start of his tour, Arafat appeared to leave the door open for the declaration to be delayed, saying he would take into consideration the advice of friends.

Arafat had earlier pledged to declare a Palestinian state unilaterally on September 13 if negotiations with Israel failed to produce an agreement by that date.

U.S. President Bill Clinton has said he opposes any unilateral move by Arafat and warned that Washington will review its entire relationship with the Palestinians if such a step is taken.

In the latest official U.S comments, State Department spokesman, Philip Rigger, called on the international community to condemn threatening remarks made by the Lebanese leader of Hizbollah last Friday.

Sheikh Hassan Nasrollah had warned American officials that if U.S. Embassy is transferred to Bait-ul-Moqaddas from Tel Aviv, it will be soon turned to a ruin by courageous Arabs and its diplomats will be sent home in coffins.

In reaction, Hizbollah called Rigger's comments "a sign of U.S.

confusion and embarrassment".

In an analysis broadcast by Nour Radio (Hizbollah's organ), the movement accused the U.S. of "trying to distort the authentic and popular face of the resistance with whatever means available to them".

In a dispatch received from Reuters Beirut bureau earlier, the leader of the Islamic Jihad group told Washington on Monday that moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Bait-ul- Moqaddas would be akin to declaring war on the Palestinians.

"The U.S. administration is fully responsible for the consequences of such an act of aggression and should expect a response from the Palestinian people at the proper time and place," said Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ramadan Shallah, who is based in Damascus.

"We consider the threats made by Bill Clinton to move the U.S.

embassy to Bait-ul-Moqaddas as a statement of war against our people and our Muslim holy sites," he told Reuters and the Qatari Al-Jazeera television network from his office in Beirut.

Shallah said Clinton's comments on moving the embassy and the failure at Camp David were proof that jihad (holy war) and not negotiations were the way for Palestinians to regain their homeland.

Meanwhile, several hundred Palestinians joined a rally in Bait-ul-Moqaddas on Monday in a show of support for a charter insisting on their rights to the occupied eastern sector of the city, AFP reported.

The charter, drawn up by all Palestinian factions including Islamists, calls for full sovereignty over the mainly Arab sector of Bait-ul-Moqaddas and an end to the 33-year Israeli occupation.

"We do not accept less sovereignty over Bait-ul-Moqaddas, only full Palestinian sovereignty over all of occupied East Bait-ul-Moqaddas which is the capital of the Palestinian state," the top Palestinian official for Bait-ul-Moqaddas, Faisal Husseini, said at the rally.

Sakher Habbash, a member of the Central Committee of Arafat's Fatah faction of the PLO, denounced Clinton's statement. "Clinton is becoming just like prime minsters of Israel," he said.

The charter, written in Arabic, declares that Bait-ul- Moqaddas, as the heart of Palestine, is "an Arab, Palestinian, Islamic and Christian city" and calls for an end to Israel's occupation.

In a separate development, Egypt warned the United States on Monday that moving its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Bait-ul-Moqaddas would have "negative effects" on the peace process.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Amr Mussa said the question of moving U.S. diplomats to Bait-ul-Moqaddas was an "extremely thorny issue" and urged the U.S. to remain "unbiased" in the Middle East so-called peace process.

Moving the embassy to Bait-ul-Moqaddas would imply a recognition of Israel's claim to the city as its capital, a position that has never been accepted by the international community.

Finally, according to the latest dispatch from DPA, U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright arrived in Rome Tuesday for talks at the Vatican on the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations and the fate of Bait-ul-Moqaddas.

Albright is to meet with the Vatican's "foreign minister", the secretary of state for relations with other states, Archbishop Jean-Louis Tauran.

The Vatican - which has long advocated an international status for Bait-ul-Moqaddas which Israel rejects is seen as able to play a key role in mediating between Palestinians and Israelis.

Pope John Paul II, who visited the holy land at the beginning of the year in what was seen as a highlight of his nearly 22-year papacy, recently called on the conflict parties not to neglect "the spiritual importance of Jerusalem".

Only "internationally guaranteed status" could effectively preserve the city's holy shrines and the freedom of all faithful to follow their faith, he said.

