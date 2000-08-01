Kuwait Rules Out Ties With Iraq at Present

DUBAI Kuwait's foreign minister has ruled out a resumption of ties with former occupier Iraq in the near future and said his country intends to renew defense pacts with Western countries.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who is also deputy prime minister, was speaking in an interview published in the London-based pan-Arab al-Hayat newspaper on Tuesday, the eve of the 10th anniversary of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.

"Talking about resuming relations with the Iraqi regime is premature and is out of the question in these circumstances, while that regime continues its hostile behavior toward Kuwait," Sheikh Sabah said.

Iraqi tanks rolled almost unopposed into oil-rich Kuwait on August 2, 1990 and seized it in about one day. A U.S.-led force ended the occupation in 1991. Kuwait has since rejected several mediation efforts to improve ties with Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

(Reuter)