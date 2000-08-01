Japan's Gin-San Marks 108th Birthday, First Without Twin

TOKYO Gin Kanie, popularly known in Japan as "Gin-San", turned 108 Tuesday, celebrating her first birthday since the death of her twin, Kin-San, in January.

Gin-San's family in Japan's central city of Nagoya said her health is fairly good and she even enjoys Karaoke singing with other elderly residents at a local welfare facility.

The twin sisters were born August 1, 1892, and had experienced the Japanese Meiji, Taisho and Showa eras and the current Heisei.

Kin-San and Gin-San became household names, and faces, after appearing in numerous television shows and commercials beginning in 1991, when they were 99.

The twins also appeared in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1999 as "national treasures".

The two visited Taiwan in 1995 for the first time.

"Kin" in Japanese means gold and "Gin" silver.

(DPA)