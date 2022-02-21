Fighter plane crashes in Tabriz, three killed

TEHRAN — An F-5 fighter jet crashed near Tabriz’s international airport in northwest Tabriz on Monday morning which led to the death of two pilots and a citizen on the ground.

The names of the pilots were Sadegh Fallahi and Alireza Hanifehzad.

According to ISNA, the plane hit the wall of a school, which was closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing condolences over the death of the pilots, second brigadier general Amir Reza Yousefi said while the pilots could eject, they directed the fighter to a secluded spot and sacrificed their lives.

The accident happened during a training mission, however, due to technical problems, the pilot could not take it to the runway, he explained.

The public relations office of the Army expressed condolences over the death of the two pilots and the citizen and said the cause of the accident is being investigated by teams from the Shahid Fakuri base and the Air Force headquarters.