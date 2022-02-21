Tour guides able to nullify Iranophobia

TEHRAN – Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami has said tour guides have considerable potential to foil anti-Iranian sentiment, also known as Iranophobia.

“Iranian tour guides by expressing the country can fight against the so-called Iranophobia, which certain countries are trying to spread,” Zarghami said.

He made the remarks on Monday addressing an online event organized to mark the International Tourist Guide Day.

Some experts believe even before the coronavirus pandemic, Iran’s tourism was already grappling with some challenges, on top of those Western “media propaganda” aimed at scaring potential travelers away from the Islamic Republic. They say Iran is still somehow “unknown” for many potential travelers due to such a “media war”.

Many consider bright prospects for the tourism sector of the country if it vigorously pursues comprehensive strategies to counter U.S.-led propaganda and strict sanctions, yet does its best to loosen tough travel regulations.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM