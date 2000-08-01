Clinton Urges Senate Not to Delay PNTR Vote in Autumn

TEHRAN President Bill Clinton on Monday urged the U.S. Senate to vote on a bill granting China permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) in September, as soon as legislators return from recess, AFP reported from Tampa, Florida.

"It is absolutely imperative that this bill be voted in early September. The longer they take to vote on it, the more likely it could be caught up in procedural wrangling in the Senate," said Clinton, speaking at a conference in Florida on trade between the two nations.

Clinton said passage of the bill was by no means assured, although it had scaled a more difficult hurdle when passed by the House of Representatives in May.

He said that the longer a vote was delayed, the greater the risk that it could be delayed to next year, due to end-of-the-year business and "the controversy that inevitably attends the closing weeks of a congressional session in an election year." "You just don't know what's going to happen," he said.

