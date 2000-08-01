Iran Lags Behind in EU Investment

LONDON Foreign direct investment by European Union member states in the Middle East countries, including Iran, represents only a fraction of other parts of the world.

According to figures obtained from Eurostat by IRNA, EU investment to Near and Middle East countries total just 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in 1998, compared with over 340 billion euros to other countries.

The proportion of foreign direct investment to the Arab states of the Persian Gulf in 1998 was less than one billion euros, to Iran the amount was a mere 56 million euros.

Indications are that the trend last year increased with EU countries boosting their worldwide investment by 41 percent to 490 billion euros, according to first estimates. Figures for the Middle East are not expected to be ready until September.

Over the past few years, there has been a gradual growth in EU investment in the Near and Middle East. The amount in 1997 was 844 million euros, up from 315 million euros in the previous year.

Investment in Iran increased to 176 million euros in 1997, from only 28 million euros in 1996 and 11 million euros in 1995. During 1993 and 1994, there was no recorded foreign direct invest by EU countries in Iran.

(IRNA)