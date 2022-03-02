‘Feast of charity’ begins nationwide

TEHRAN – ‘Feast of charity’, a campaign which is held prior to the Iranian New Year celebration each year aiming to help families having a hard time addressing their essential needs, will kick off on Thursday nationwide.

The nationwide event, called Jashn-e Nikoukari, opens annually a few days before the Iranian New Year, starting usually on March 21, and lasts for three days soliciting contributions to help those underprivileged who can barely afford a living.

The event also aims at encouraging humanitarian efforts and altruistic behaviors among the public.

Many people refer to schools and mosques to provide deprived families with cash handouts, commodities, or clothes; however, last year, coronavirus changed the event to an online contribution to prevent gatherings.

This year, the charity celebration will be held from March 3 to 5. Due to a surge in the coronavirus, only a limited number of cities can set up a fundraising base in the main squares like the previous years and others will hold it online, ISNA reported.

Such charity events would certainly encourage altruistic behaviors and generosity in society. Particularly encouraging the youngsters to practice giving even though this brings no advantage to them would result in bringing up a caring generation.

FB/MG