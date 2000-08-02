Chile Court Keeps Pinochet Ruling Under Wraps

SANTIAGO Chile's Supreme Court on Tuesday voted on whether to strip Augusto Pinochet of immunity from prosecution, which is blocking bids to try him for alleged human rights abuses, but kept the verdict secret.

After a four hour debate, the 20 judges hearing the landmark case left the nation's highest court, refusing to disclose the outcome of the closed-door session.

A simple majority vote of the Supreme Court judges will decide the ex-dictator's fate.

If the white-haired grandfather loses the ruling, it could open a floodgate of charges against him. The court's verdicts cannot be appealed.

Supreme Court President Hernan Alvarez told reporters they voted on whether Pinochet should retain his immunity granted as a senator for life but kept the ruling "in reserve".

"We are not going to make statements," Alvarez said. "The Supreme Court has instructed me merely to say that an agreement was reached," Alvarez said before being whisked away in a waiting vehicle, adding only that the judges will meet again this week.

The decision not to make public the verdict immediately seemed to indicate that it was either a narrow defeat or victory for the military's father figure, who ruled Chile with an iron fist between 1973-1990.

Dozens of anti-Pinochet activists braved a cold winter day to wait for the ruling behind barricades outside the court, at one stage blocking roads in the city center, by lying down in the road.

Supporters Gathered at Pinochet Foundation On the other side of Santiago, supporters of the retired general gathered at the Pinochet Foundation, which awards military scholarships, to wait for the ruling that failed to come.

Court sources said the Supreme Court's decision would likely be written up and formally presented either later this week or early next week.

"It seems to me that the vote was very close which would implicate that the result will take time to be delivered," rights lawyer Hugo Gutierrez told reporters.

"We were expecting something more straightforward and more swift," said Ricardo Rivadeneira, Pinochet's attorney.

Human rights lawyers say Pinochet's immunity should be stripped from him because of his alleged involvement in a "death caravan" that slaughtered leftists after his forces took over in a 1973 coup.

Pinochet, 84, returned to Chile in early March after 503 days under house arrest in Britain. He avoided extradition to Spain where a judge had wanted to try him on torture charges on the grounds that he was too ill for a trial.

Britain's drawn-out extradition decision turned the world's news media spotlight on Pinochet's rights record.

Hundreds of armed police on Tuesday patrolled the streets around the Supreme Court in the Chilean capital's center. Several armored vehicles were parked on sidestreets.

There were no major incidents.

In May, a Santiago court voted 13-9 to strip Pinochet of his immunity from prosecution. Pinochet appealed against that ruling in the Supreme Court.

Savior Who Stopped Chile Turning Marxist Two weeks ago, judges heard testimony from lawyers representing the families of victims of Pinochet's 17-year rule and from lawyers defending him. Pinochet's supporters revere him as a savior who stopped Chile from turning into a Marxist state.

Pinochet ousted socialist president Salvador Allende in a bloody September 1973 coup.

More than 3,000 people died or disappeared while Pinochet was president and tens of thousands of other Chileans fled the country.

One of the most infamous incidents of the era involved the so-called "death caravan," a military helicopter unit that blitzed through northern Chile in October 1973 in search of union leaders and left-wing supporters of Allende. At least 72 people were killed.

In 1999 Pinochet suffered at least two strokes, which his doctors said caused irreversible brain damage.

He has diabetes and uses a heart pacemaker.

His lawyers say he is too old to remember events or properly communicate with them to help map a defense strategy. Chilean law excuses people from trial only if they are certified as "mad" or "demented." (Reuter)