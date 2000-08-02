I'm Watching You Former President Bush Warns Clinton Over "Daddy" Jibe

TEHRAN Former president George Bush on Tuesday put Bill Clinton on a month's notice, warning he would dish the dirt on the president's character if he continued to mock his son, the new republican hope for the White House.

Bush senior jumped to the defense of his son, Texas Governor George W. Bush in an interview with NBC's Today show here on the sidelines of the republican nominating convention, AFP reported.

"I'll tell you what I'm going to do, I'm going to wait a month ... and if he continues that, then I'm going tell the nation what I think about him as a human being and a person," Bush said.

The former president, who Clinton evicted from the White House after a single term in 1992, appeared to take great exception to comments the president made last week while campaigning for Democratic Party candidates standing in November's elections.

Parodying George W. Bush's election strategy, Clinton said: "I mean, how bad could I be? I've been governor of Texas, my daddy was president, I own a baseball team," he told laughing supporters.

"They like me down there (in Texas). Everything's rocking along hunky-dory. Their fraternity had it for eight years, give it to ours for eight years, because we're compassionate and humane and we're not like what you think about us from watching the Congress for the last five years." Clinton has emerged as an outspoken advocate for Vice President Al Gore who he hopes will lock up his presidential legacy by winning the election.

Bush senior has so far largely observed a presidential convention under which former incumbents of the White House decline to publicly criticizes their successor.

George W. Bush also took aim at Clinton on Tuesday, claiming he was amazed the president would spend his time being a political pundit.

Many republicans revile Clinton's personal morals, claiming he defiled the office of the presidency by having an affair with a White House intern which led to his impeachment.

